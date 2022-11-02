FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Orion Group in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Orion Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,311,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 399,467 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Orion Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 138,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

