Brokers Issue Forecasts for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
OP Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OPBK opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.
In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,224 shares of company stock worth $514,911. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OP Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
