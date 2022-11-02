Brokers Issue Forecasts for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OPBK opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OP Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 311,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $264,485.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,224 shares of company stock worth $514,911. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

