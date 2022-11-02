National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 14,872 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $609,454.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,465,732 shares in the company, valued at $183,005,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $1,833,561.15.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $385,713.78.

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.52.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 279,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Research by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

