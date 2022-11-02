Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

