Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

