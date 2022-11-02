Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

