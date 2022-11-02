Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 54.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

