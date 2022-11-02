Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $201.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.