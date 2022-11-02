Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

