Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 715.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

