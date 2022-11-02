Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,188,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after acquiring an additional 202,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

