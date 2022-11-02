Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

