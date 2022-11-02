Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,072,000 after buying an additional 488,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after buying an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,801,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,204,000 after buying an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

