BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 60.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 397,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRA stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

