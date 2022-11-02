Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

