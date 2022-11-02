Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OMC opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

