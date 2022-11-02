Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average is $175.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

