Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,418 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. State Street Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,953,000 after buying an additional 731,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,222,000 after buying an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

NYSE:SLG opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.77 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -286.92%.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

