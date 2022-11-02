Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Leidos Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.08. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

