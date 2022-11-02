KeyCorp Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $32.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $32.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $31.91 per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

