DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renasant in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Renasant’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Renasant Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.08. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,029,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

