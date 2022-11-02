AltaGas Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.
AltaGas Trading Down 3.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Read More
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.