AltaGas Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.19.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$23.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.08. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$23.62 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

