FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.10.

CPX opened at C$44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.26. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$47.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,560. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

