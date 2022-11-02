Wedbush Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

