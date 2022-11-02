Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.81. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

