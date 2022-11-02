FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Cut by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

CS opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

