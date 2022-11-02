FY2022 Earnings Forecast for United Bankshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.07. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $676,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 56.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in United Bankshares by 46.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 40.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

