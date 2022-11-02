FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trex in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.78.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. Trex has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Trex by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Trex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.