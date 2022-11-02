CCL Industries Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion.

