Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alarm.com in a report released on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alarm.com’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALRM. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Alarm.com stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,005,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

