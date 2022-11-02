KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

MT opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

