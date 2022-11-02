Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Boosted by Analyst

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($4.64) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

