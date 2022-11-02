Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$312.60 million and a PE ratio of 39.00. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$142.19 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

