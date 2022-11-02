KeyCorp Comments on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 37.2 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.