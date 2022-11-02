Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Air Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.29). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.85.

AC opened at C$20.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.97. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

