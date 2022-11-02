Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 132.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,785 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

