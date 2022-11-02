Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth about $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after buying an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

