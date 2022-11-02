Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $742,000 Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Atrion worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $570,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,470,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATRI opened at $595.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.00. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $542.10 and a 12 month high of $805.62.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

