State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 25,737 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Lumen Technologies worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

