Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,307 shares in the company, valued at $33,840,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, October 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $96,489.96.

On Monday, October 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $123,086.04.

On Friday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 647 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $56,903.65.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $460,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $119.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

