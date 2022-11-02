Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 12,652 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 128.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 649.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 52,311 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

