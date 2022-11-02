UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE UBS opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.