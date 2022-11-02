Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

