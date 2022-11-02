State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 99 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $358.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.86 and a 200 day moving average of $488.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $795.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

