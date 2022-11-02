NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NiSource by 45,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 1,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,701 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NI opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

