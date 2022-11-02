ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 752.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 250,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29.

