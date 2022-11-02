State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,417 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 109.1% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,087,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -29.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

