State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $15,965,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.