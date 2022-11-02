State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.