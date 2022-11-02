Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $714,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

